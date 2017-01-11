This Giant Mech Suit Is Awesome And Built For Futuristic Racing League

Share this:

Tweet







Mech suits, like the ones seen in “Mobile Suit Gundham” and “Titanfall,” have always been the stuff of fantasy. But those days might soon be over.

Of all the cool things seen at the 2017 Consumer Electronics Show, Furion’s “Prosthesis” racing mech was probably the coolest. Essentially, the idea behind mech suits is to mimic the movements of the pilot harnessed within, and provide a heavily armored, high-tech form of mobility. But the one on display at CES was created with the intention of competing in a future all-mech racing league, according to CNET.

The Prosthesis comes in at 14 feet tall, 16 feet wide, and weighs more than 7,000 pounds. Despite its massive build, the mech racer can run as fast as 21 mph and jump up to 10 feet in the air.

There is still work to be done on the project, but it’s expected to debut in the spring, with testing occurring soon after.

Thumbnail photo via YouTube/IGN