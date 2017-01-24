This Guy Proves Jet Skis Are Viable Tools For Dealing With Flooded Streets

Share this:

At the end of the day, life isn’t about weathering the storm, it’s about dancing — or riding a jet ski — in the rain.

Apparently people in California handle seemingly-stressful situations better than most, as that trend continued over the weekend in Fullerton, Calif., thanks to professional Motosurfer Mark Gomez. As a huge storm produced heavy rains throughout the state, Gomez took to the flooded streets with a Kawasaki 550 jet ski, and posted the results to his Facebook.

Gomez said him and his brother have been “waiting for the rainy day stars to align” for years, and that he’s tried the stunt previously to no avail. Gomez also compared the jet ski to “an angry race gas burning salmon up stream.”

In addition to being a true wordsmith, Gomez is pretty successful at his craft, as he’s a two-time Motosurf world champion.