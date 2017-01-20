This ‘Legends Never Die’ Patriots Hype Video Will Give Boston Fans Goosebumps

Share this:

There are few things New Englanders love more than reminiscing about great sports moments and talking about how dominant the Patriots are. And the latest Pats hype video lets them do both.

With the Patriots set to take on the Pittsburgh Steelers at Gillette Stadium on Sunday for the AFC Championship Game, New England filmmaker Robert Apse made a video called “Legends Never Die” to get fans pumped up before the team continues its playoff run. And with clips from Patriots Super Bowls past, as well as shoutouts to the Boston Red Sox, Bruins and Celtics, the video certainly does its job.

(Warning: The narrator quotes a certain profane line from David Ortiz’s post-Boston Marathon bombing speech, so get ready to cover young ears.)

Winning never gets old for fans in New England.

You can see if Tom Brady and the Patriots can continue on to Super Bowl LI when the AFC title begins Sunday at 6:40 p.m. ET.

