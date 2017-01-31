This Map Shows Most Google-Searched Automakers In Different Countries

Share this:

We’ve always known that Toyota is among the most-popular automakers in the world, and now we know just how widespread its popularity is.

United Kingdom auto parts retailer Quickco has shared information it collected about which automakers are most Google-searched by different countries, and the results are pretty interesting. The data includes only the 193 nations Quickco was able to collect information from, with North Korea, Iran and Cuba being among the more-notable exceptions.

Some nations on the map are relatively small, so click here to view a higher-resolution version of the image.

Toyota topped the list by being most-searched in 74 different countries, followed by BMW with 51 and Hyundai with 17. One of the more-interesting trends is that not many nations had home-grown automakers on top of their lists. Only Sweden (Volvo), France (Renault, Germany (BMW) and Italy (Fiat) had domestic automakers top their respective lists. Also, Hyundai topping Russia’s list definitely surprised us.

It’s worth noting that while Quickco used Google to collect its data, Google is not the primary search engine in countries such as China, Russia and South Korea.

Photo via Quickco