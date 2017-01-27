This Person Claims To Have Every Nintendo Wii Game, We’re Not Arguing

Share this:

People throw around the phrase “game library” a far-too loosely. It’s one thing to have a disc case full of games, it’s another thing entirely to possess every game created for one console.

That’s exactly what NintendoTwizer, a NintendoAge forums user, claims to have done. The passionate collector — named Aaron on Instagram — revealed a collection he says includes all 1,262 North American-made Nintendo Wii games. The set also includes four color variants of the console and all 12 uniquely colored first-party Wiimotes, according to IGN.

Aaron makes special note of what he claims to be the 40 rarest and most sought-after Wii games. The rarest? a game called “2 for 1 Power Pack: Winter Blast/Summer Sports,” that currently isn’t listed on eBay or Amazon.

It’s hard to comprehend what would inspire someone to devote the time necessary to compile such a collection, but Aaron says it’s a combination of love for the console and doing something that hasn’t been done before.

“The Wii is a fascinating system. It sold over 100 million units. It was an insane success for Nintendo. No other Nintendo home system including the original Nintendo could touch it in sales” he said in a forum post. “Think about that. Everyone had one (including my grandma). For me, I felt it would be an interesting challenge. The Wii was unexplored territory. Not many people have gone for a complete set.”

We can neither confirm or deny if this really is a complete set, but it’s impressive nonetheless.

