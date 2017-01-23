This Poor Guy Had Two Vehicles Taken Out By Separate Trees In One Day

Share this:

It’s not quite getting struck by lightening twice, but this guy from Sacramento could make a pretty convincing case for world’s unluckiest man.

Gerogiy Karpekin, a Sacramento City College student, left school and found his Ford F-150 crushed by a large eucalyptus tree, reports FOX40. To make matters worse, Karpekin got a ride home only to find out that another of his vehicles had suffered a similar fate.

“You know, life’s full of peaks and valleys, man,” Karpekin told FOX40.

That’s some remarkable positivity from a man who just had two vehicles “taco’d” during the same day. And while Karpekin is alive and his insurance is helping him out, he probably should be mindful of his surroundings for the foreseeable future, in case that dark cloud decides to linger.

