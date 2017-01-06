College Basketball

This Video Of Belmont Fan Eating Spoonful Of Mayo Is Predictably Gross

by on Fri, Jan 6, 2017 at 10:12AM
1,822

Some fans will do anything to support their favorite team. Add “eating giant spoonfuls of mayonnaise” to that list.

During the Belmont women’s college basketball game against UT-Martin, cameras caught a Bruins supporter directly behind the broadcast crew holding big jug of mayo and a spoon. And if you’re fearing the worst, don’t watch the video below.

Yup, he ate the mayo.

Lest we believe this crazy person wasn’t actually eating real mayo, he proved his craziness later in the game.

Belmont did go on to win 71-66, but we’ve all lost for having to watch this guy eat raw mayo.

