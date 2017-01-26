Three Men Steal Woman’s Car While She Fights Off Phone Thief

Share this:

Sometimes it feels like the world is out to get you, and sometimes it feels like separate robbers are out to get you.

At least that must be how it felt for Emma Embosi, who reportedly had her 2007 Saturn Vue stolen in Atlanta on Sunday while she was fighting off a woman who was attempting to steal her cell phone, according to WSB-TV.

Talk about a failed snack run.

As you can see, Embosi dropped her keys while struggling for her phone, only to have the keys swept up by three men and her car subsequently stolen. Although at first glance it looks like this could’ve been a collaborative outfit, police told WSB-TV that they are investigating the crimes separately.