Tiger Woods Opens Up About His Round Of Golf With Donald Trump

Tiger Woods made his long-awaited return to golf at the Hero World Challenge in early December, but many fans were more intrigued by the round he played a couple weeks later.

Woods and President-elect Donald Trump met up for a friendly round at Trump International near Wood’s home in Jupiter, FL.

In a blog post on his website, Woods expressed how impressed he was at Trump’s ability to drive the ball.

“What most impressed me was how far he hits the ball at 70 years old,” Woods wrote. “He takes a pretty good lash.”

While both men have reputations of being fierce competitors, Woods said they opted not to have an actual a match.

“We didn’t have a match and played for fun,” he wrote. “I was testing drivers and fairway woods and changed some settings. I think he enjoyed seeing the difference in shots when you experiment.”

Woods also announced in the blog post that he will next be participating in the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines later this month.

Thumbnail photo via Rob Schumacher/USA TODAY Sports Images