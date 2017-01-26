Tiger Woods To Make Much-Anticipated Return In Farmers Insurance Open

Share this:

He’s back.

For the first time since the 2015 Wyndham Championship, Tiger Woods will tee it up at an official PGA Tour event this weekend at the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines Golf Course in La Jolla, Calif. The 14-time major winner has had a rough go of it over the past few years with multiple back surgeries, but he finally returned to competitive golf in early December when he played in the Hero World Challenge.

Woods has had a pretty remarkable history at Torrey Pines, which could make him a serious threat even with inactivity over the past year and a half. He’s won the Farmers Insurance Open seven times, and he also won the 2008 U.S. Open, which was held at the California golf club. One other thing to note will be Woods’ transition to TaylorMade clubs.

Woods will have to contend with a stacked field, though. Defending champion Brandt Snedeker, Justin Rose, Brooks Koepka, Jimmy Walker, Ricke Fowler, Phil Mickelson, Hideki Matsuyama, Dustin Johnson and Jason Day also are in the field.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Farmers Insurance Open.

TV (ALL TIMES ET)

Thursday: 3-7 p.m. (Golf Channel)

Friday: 3-7 p.m. (Golf Channel)

Saturday: 1-2:30 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3-6 p.m. (CBS)

Sunday: 1-2:30 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3-6:30 p.m. (CBS)

LIVE STREAM

Golf Channel coverage: NBC Sports Live Extra

CBS coverage: CBSSports.com

NOTABLE TEE TIMES

Thursday

12:30 a.m.: Brandt Snedeker–Justin Rose–Brooks Koepka (North, Tee No. 10)

12:40 a.m.: Jimmy Walker–Rickie Fowler–Phil Mickelson (North, Tee No. 10)

1:30 p.m.: Hideki Matsuyama–Daniel Berger–Emiliano Grillo (South, Tee No. 1)

1:40 a.m.: Dustin Johnson–Jason Day–Tiger Woods (South, Tee No. 1)

Friday

12:20 p.m.: Hideki Matsuyama–Daniel Berger–Emiliano Grillo (North, Tee No. 10)

12:30 a.m.: Dustin Johnson–Jason Day–Tiger Woods (South, Tee No. 1)

1:30 a.m.: Brandt Snedeker–Justin Rose–Brooks Koepka (South, Tee No. 1)

1:40 a.m.: Jimmy Walker–Ricke Fowler–Phil Mickelson (South, Tee No. 1)

Thumbnail photo via Gary A. Vasquez/USA TODAY Sports Images