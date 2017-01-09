Tim Schaller Gets The Bruins On The Board First Vs. Hurricanes

Share this:

The Boston Bruins needed to get off to a quick start against the Carolina Hurricanes on Sunday night, and it came in the form of a three-man attack.

Riley Nash chipped the puck into the offensive zone to ignite the Bruins first scoring sequence of the night. Nash beat Hurricanes’ goalie Cam Ward to the puck, found Dominic Moore who sent the puck to Tim Schaller. Schaller put the puck past Ward to give the B’s a 1-0 lead.

Hear NESN’s Andy Brickley break down the play in the Berkshire Bank Exciting Rewind above.

Thumbnail photo via James Guillory/USA TODAY Sports Images