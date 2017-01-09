Berkshire Bank Exciting Rewind

Tim Schaller Gets The Bruins On The Board First Vs. Hurricanes

by on Sun, Jan 8, 2017 at 8:53PM
1,837

The Boston Bruins needed to get off to a quick start against the Carolina Hurricanes on Sunday night, and it came in the form of a three-man attack.

Riley Nash chipped the puck into the offensive zone to ignite the Bruins first scoring sequence of the night. Nash beat Hurricanes’ goalie Cam Ward to the puck, found Dominic Moore who sent the puck to Tim Schaller. Schaller put the puck past Ward to give the B’s a 1-0 lead.

Hear NESN’s Andy Brickley break down the play in the Berkshire Bank Exciting Rewind above.

Thumbnail photo via James Guillory/USA TODAY Sports  Images

More Stories

Berkshire Bank Foundation

During the 2016-2017 regular season, Berkshire Bank Foundation will donate $100 for each Bruins assist to three local non-profit organizations. Click here to see official rules.

As of Jan. 8, the Berkshire Bank Foundation has raised $6,300 for Birthday Wishes, a non-profit organization with a mission to provide birthday parties to children experiencing homelessness.



Earlier this season, the foundation raised $10,000 for Soldier On, a private nonprofit organization committed to ending veteran homelessness.

NESN Team

© 2017 NESN