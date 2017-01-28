Tom Brady Adds To List Of Accomplishments, Speaks Chinese In Instagram Video

Share this:

As if winning four (and potentially five) Super Bowls wasn’t enough, Tom Brady had to go learn another language on us.

The New England Patriots quarterback added another line to his lengthy résumé Saturday morning in the form of a social media post wishing fans a happy Chinese New Year. As usual, Brady went the extra mile, relaying his message in Chinese, which just happens to be one of the most complicated languages in the world.

Happy Chinese New Year! It's the year of the Fire Rooster! Supposed to be a good time for a Leo Snake born in 1977. I'm all for that A video posted by Tom Brady (@tombrady) on Jan 28, 2017 at 7:04am PST

That’s pretty solid — and a great cameo from his daughter, Vivian, as well.

Brady’s horoscope probably doesn’t include specific mentions to Super Bowl LI, but having a quarterback who can speak Chinese and dissect defenses as well as TB12 is a pretty good omen for the Patriots ahead of their matchup against the Atlanta Falcons.

Thumbnail photo via James Lang/USA TODAY Sports Images