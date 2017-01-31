Tom Brady Advised His Son To Draft Falcons’ Devonta Freeman In Fantasy

Share this:

HOUSTON — When Tom Brady finally retires from the NFL in like 15 years, he might be coming for Matthew Berry’s job as a fantasy analyst.

Brady’s son, Jack, sought advice from the New England Patriots quarterback while crafting his team this summer. That Devonta Freeman pick? All TB12.

“I was part of the reason he picked Devonta Freeman early in the season,” Brady said. “He said, ‘Dad, you’re going to have to help me pick my team.’ I was lining it up, and I’ve always been a fan of his. I’ve watched, actually, a lot of Atlanta’s offense over the last few years just watching different concepts and how they move the ball. He’s someone that just stands right out. Between the receivers and their passing game and then what they do with their (running) backs, it’s incredible. Devonta and Tevin Coleman are both great players. They make a lot of big, explosive plays.”

Freeman carried the ball 227 times for 1,079 yards with 11 touchdowns and caught 54 passes for 462 yards with two more scores. The Patriots’ defense will have its hands full with Freeman and the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI this Sunday.

Brady (probably) won’t suit up for 15 more years — that was a joke — but he was asked how long he believes he can keep playing.

“I think as long as I’m willing to make the commitment to taking good care of myself,” Brady said. “I got a good routine. It has gotten better as the years have gone on. You (Willie McGinest) taught me. 2004, you said this is what you got to do, and I listened. It’s nice to feel better as the season goes. To be an older player and have the mental experience and then to also feel great physically, I think it’s a great benefit for me. Hopefully I can keep going. I don’t see any end in sight.”

Brady had one of his best NFL seasons at the age of 39, completing 67.4 percent of his passes for 3,554 yards with 28 touchdowns and just two interceptions.

