Tom Brady Becomes Emotional When Discussing His Dad At Super Bowl LI Media Day

Tom Brady is preparing to play in his seventh Super Bowl, but the New England Patriots’ star quarterback still gets emotional when he talks about his father.

The hardest question Brady fielded Monday at Super Bowl LI Opening Night in Houston might have come from a 7-year-old boy who asked about the future Hall of Famer’s hero.

Tom Brady gets emotional when asked who his hero is. His answer? His dad. pic.twitter.com/wFL299bieG — Henry McKenna (@McKennAnalysis) January 31, 2017

Tom Brady struggles to compose himself talking about what his dad means to him being here at the Super Bowl pic.twitter.com/yeVONBt1oL — Mike Petraglia (@Trags) January 31, 2017

Tom Brady Sr. made news Friday when he expressed his opinion of NFL commissioner Roger Goodell, which led to the four-time Super Bowl champion jokingly banning his father from talking to the media.

There are few things like the bond between a father and his son.

Thumbnail photo via Matthew Emmons/USA TODAY Sports Images