Tom Brady Chows Down On Pancakes As Star Of Intel Super Bowl Commercial

Share this:

Tweet







One way or another, you’re going to see Tom Brady on the Super Bowl Sunday.

Brady and the New England Patriots hope they’re front and center in Houston at Super Bowl LI (and the sportsbooks seem to like their chances, too), but even if they’re upset between now and then, Brady will still find his way into your living room by way of a Super Bowl commercial.

Brady’s been a busy pitchman lately with the release and subsequent promotion of his Under Armour sleepwear, but the Super Bowl will spot will feature Brady showcasing Intel’s 360 replay technology, which will be a big part of FOX’s Super Bowl broadcast.

Check out the spot below.

We hope those are vegan pancakes, Tom.