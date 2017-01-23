Tom Brady Dedicates Instagram Post To His ‘Wolf Pack,’ Patriots’ Backup QBs

Remember all the speculation this summer that New England Patriots quarterbacks Tom Brady and Jimmy Garoppolo must have a strained relationship because the latter was taking over the former’s starting role for the first four weeks of the season?
Well, there never was any actual evidence that the two disliked one another, and now Brady is dedicating Instagram posts to his backup quarterbacks.
You guys might not know this, but I consider myself a bit of a loner. I tend to think of myself as a one-man wolf pack. But when the Patriots brought Jimmy in, I knew he was one of my own. And my wolf pack – it grew by one, so where there two – there were two of us in the wolf pack. I was alone first in the pack and then Jimmy joined in later. And nine months ago, when the Patriots introduced me to Jacoby, I thought 'Wait a second, could it be?' And I knew for sure- I just added another guy to my wolf pack. So today, I make a toast! Blood brothers!
Brady’s “The Hangover” reference is roughly seven years late, but we’ll let it slide because Jacoby Brissett played for the North Carolina State Wolfpack.
Garoppolo might want to watch out if Brady takes him up on a rooftop anytime over the next two weeks before the Patriots’ Super Bowl LI matchup with the Atlanta Falcons, though.
Thumbnail photo via Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports Images
Powered by WordPress.com VIP