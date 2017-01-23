Tom Brady Dedicates Instagram Post To His ‘Wolf Pack,’ Patriots’ Backup QBs

Share this:

Remember all the speculation this summer that New England Patriots quarterbacks Tom Brady and Jimmy Garoppolo must have a strained relationship because the latter was taking over the former’s starting role for the first four weeks of the season?

Well, there never was any actual evidence that the two disliked one another, and now Brady is dedicating Instagram posts to his backup quarterbacks.

Brady’s “The Hangover” reference is roughly seven years late, but we’ll let it slide because Jacoby Brissett played for the North Carolina State Wolfpack.

Garoppolo might want to watch out if Brady takes him up on a rooftop anytime over the next two weeks before the Patriots’ Super Bowl LI matchup with the Atlanta Falcons, though.

Thumbnail photo via Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports Images