Tom Brady Does Impression Of ‘The Rock’ In Electrifying Facebook Video

You’ve gotta hand it Tom Brady, his marketing/social media team and Under Armour: They know that whatever and whenever the New England Patriots quarterback posts to social media, it’s going to make “news,” especially if the “most electrifying man in sports entertainment” is involved.

Brady, as you might have heard, recently released a new Under Armour sleepwear line. Basically, pajamas that supposedly help with recovery.

In a continued effort to promote Brady’s and UA’s latest efforts (which also include starting an Instagram account), Brady called on another Under Armour celebrity with no shortage of social media clout: Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

Here’s what went up on Brady’s Facebook page Tuesday afternoon.

And that’s the bottom line because Tom Brady said so … jabroni.