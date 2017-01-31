Tom Brady Excited To See ‘Fake Tom Brady,’ Somehow Isn’t Freaked Out

Share this:

For most people, seeing someone in public with a mask of your face on their face would be at least a little creepy. Most people aren’t Tom Brady, though.

The New England Patriots quarterback was one of the stars of Super Bowl Opening Night in Houston where he seemingly did it all, from fielding questions about Donald Trump to getting emotional talking about the bond with his father.

Brady also got a chance to get face-to-(his own)-face with Bleacher Report’s most heinous creation, Fake Tom Brady. And despite the obvious creepiness that comes with another man wearing a (damn realistic) mask of your face, Brady handled the encounter pretty well and almost looked excited to see the imposter.

The one and only Tom Brady says hello to #FakeBrady 👋 pic.twitter.com/Hu0U7nMBk2 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 31, 2017

Better him than us.

