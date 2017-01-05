Tom Brady Explains Recent Lack Of Participation In Patriots Practices

Share this:

FOXBORO, Mass. — Tom Brady’s practice participation with the New England Patriots has been sporadic in recent weeks as he’s dealt with knee and thigh injuries. Brady explained Thursday why sometimes sitting out can be more beneficial than expending the effort of taking the practice field.

“I think you’re trying to — you always want to feel great on Sunday, and you’d always like to practice every day too, but I think some weeks it’s just about prioritization,” Brady said. “I’d like to do everything all the time, but sometimes that’s not possible just based on — practice is pretty demanding, and our practices certainly are, so sometimes if you practice, it might set you back a little more than you would want. But everyone’s dealing with different things, and I think as a player, you just have to try to be smart.

“You obviously would like to practice because you want to be prepared to play, but sometimes if you overdo it, you’re not feeling as good as you want to on Sunday when you are playing. After 17 years I’ve got a pretty good balance for those things. I’m the type of person who likes to practice a lot, but I’ve also been around long enough to know you have to be smart too. So, it’s just trying to find that right balance.”

It’s easier for Brady to sit out of practice because he’s been playing in the same offense for 17 seasons. The Patriots also have three quarterbacks on their 53-man roster this season, which makes it easier for the starter to sit out. Patriots head coach Bill Belichick said earlier this season that there isn’t a dropoff in offensive continuity when Jimmy Garoppolo is in for Brady.

Brady missed practice Wednesday but was back on the field Thursday.

