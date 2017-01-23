Tom Brady, Gisele Bundchen Boast About Patriots’ ‘Home Field Advantage’ In Instagram Post

Share this:

FOXBORO, Mass. — The New England Patriots locked up home field throughout the playoffs this season, and they made the most of it.

The Patriots punched their ticket to Super Bowl LI on Sunday night by defeating the Pittsburgh Steelers 36-17 in the AFC Championship Game at Gillette Stadium. Tom Brady was a big reason why, as the quarterback torched Pittsburgh for 384 passing yards and three touchdowns.

As is tradition, Brady celebrated the win on Facebook with his weekly “TB Times” post. But the 39-year-old also put his new Instagram account to use, posting a photo of himself and his supermodel wife, Gisele Bundchen, in the bowels of Gillette Stadium after the big win.

THAT'S SOME HOME FIELD ADVANTAGE! #letsgooooooo A photo posted by Tom Brady (@tombrady) on Jan 22, 2017 at 8:30pm PST

Brady’s caption revealed he was pretty pumped about New England’s home-field advantage in Sunday’s game. The stats certainly bear that out, as the 39-year-old quarterback has lost only once in seven AFC title game appearances in Foxboro.

Brady and the Patriots will head to a neutral site in Houston for their Super Bowl LI matchup against the Atlanta Falcons, but even that will be familiar turf for TB12, who helped New England defeat the Carolina Panthers at Houston’s old Reliant Stadium in Super Bowl XXXVIII.

