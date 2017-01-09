New England Patriots

Tom Brady Joins Instagram For Reasons Similar To Yours, Ours

by on Mon, Jan 9, 2017 at 10:01AM
1,539

Tom Brady might have more social media followers than most but he’s just like us when it comes to popular platforms.

The New England Patriots quarterback revealed Monday on WEEI’s “Kirk & Callahan” why he has joined Instagram, and his reasons for doing so amount to common sense.

“I just liked it,” Brady said. “I’ve had an account for a couple of years, just a personal account. This is kind of a fun way to share different content. I like the platform a lot.

“It’s pretty cool. I think there’s a lot of creative, fun things you can do with it. It’s a great way to get some cool things across.”

Brady announced his public Instagram debut Saturday in a Facebook Live video.

He had posted twice and boasted 779,000 followers on Instagram as of Monday morning.

Brady’s Facebook timeline is rich with photos, videos and cartoons, which have helped him build a base of almost four million followers.

Tom Brady on Instagram >>

Thumbnail photo via Steve Mitchell/USA TODAY Sports Images

Have a question for Marcus Kwesi O'Mard? Send it to him via Twitter at @NESNsoccer or @mkomard, his Facebook page or NESN Soccer's Facebook page.

More Stories

NESN Team

© 2017 NESN