Tom Brady Joins Instagram For Reasons Similar To Yours, Ours

Tom Brady might have more social media followers than most but he’s just like us when it comes to popular platforms.

The New England Patriots quarterback revealed Monday on WEEI’s “Kirk & Callahan” why he has joined Instagram, and his reasons for doing so amount to common sense.

“I just liked it,” Brady said. “I’ve had an account for a couple of years, just a personal account. This is kind of a fun way to share different content. I like the platform a lot.

“It’s pretty cool. I think there’s a lot of creative, fun things you can do with it. It’s a great way to get some cool things across.”

Brady announced his public Instagram debut Saturday in a Facebook Live video.

He had posted twice and boasted 779,000 followers on Instagram as of Monday morning.

Brady’s Facebook timeline is rich with photos, videos and cartoons, which have helped him build a base of almost four million followers.

Thumbnail photo via Steve Mitchell/USA TODAY Sports Images