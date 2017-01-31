Tom Brady, Julian Edelman Have Fun Praising ‘Gentle Giant’ Nate Solder

Share this:

HOUSTON — It’s hard to single out one New England Patriots offensive lineman who helped signal an improvement for the entire unit, but it’s worth starting with left tackle Nate Solder.

Solder played just four games last season after suffering a season-ending biceps injury. The Patriots made do without Tom Brady’s blind-side protector until their AFC Championship Game loss to the Denver Broncos, when pressure collapsed on New England’s quarterback.

Solder played a full 16-game 2016 season, and it might have been the 6-foot-8, 325-pounder’s best as a pro.

“He’s a great matchup because his size and strength is one thing, but his ability to bend and his athleticism are — you don’t find that in a left tackle,” Brady said. “A lot of guys are big or smaller and athletic. He’s big and athletic. When you see Nate, he’s just a big man, and he’s hard to get around, he’s hard to go through. That’s why it’s hard to get to that part of the pocket when you’re trying to rush through him.”

Trying to get through Solder will be the responsibility of Dwight Freeney and Brooks Reed, who split time at right defensive end for the Atlanta Falcons, in Super Bowl LI. There are few NFL players Brady respects more than Freeney, who has been pressuring the Patriots’ quarterback since 2002 with the Indianapolis Colts.

Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman had some fun describing Solder’s personality.

“Stud,” Edelman said. “Nate just comes in and is like the quiet giant that comes in, does his work, kinda goofy, kind of like, loves granola and -like stuff. He just does his job and loves football. He’s a great family guy, loves his family and you just respect the way he goes about his business.”

Thumbnail photo via Michael Madrid/USA TODAY Sports Images