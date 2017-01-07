Tom Brady Makes Good On Social Media Promise, Gets Instagram Account

Share this:

One of the NFL’s elder statesmen is catching up with the times.

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, who runs a pretty successful Facebook page, revealed Thursday he was considering branching out and joining another social media platform.

On Friday, TB12 announced he’d narrowed his choices down to four.

And on Saturday, Brady made the big reveal: He’s getting an Instagram account.

Tom Brady has made his choice and it's Instagram. No posts yet. #Patriots pic.twitter.com/VzXkReAo8s — Jim McBride (@globejimmcbride) January 7, 2017

Our money was on MySpace.

The Patriots QB passed 100,000 followers in minutes despite not making a single post as of Saturday afternoon. It remains to be seen how much Brady uses his new toy — an offshoot of the “TB Times,” perhaps? — but if he’s any bit as active on Instagram as his wife, he should keep his followers plenty entertained.

As for his team, No. 1 seed New England is idle this weekend as it awaits the results of the AFC’s wild-card round.

