Tom Brady, Matt Ryan Send Each Other Text Messages Throughout NFL Season

Matt Ryan might not be a member of Tom Brady’s “wolf pack,” but the Atlanta Falcons quarterback sure has the New England Patriots signal caller’s stamp of approval.

Brady revealed Monday during a radio interview on WEEI that he communicates with Ryan frequently throughout the NFL season. Ryan, whose Falcons will battle Brady’s Patriots in Super Bowl LI, played at Boston College before being drafted third overall by Atlanta in 2008.

“We’ve kind of kept in touch over the years,” Brady said. “I’m always sending him texts over the course of the season and vice versa. I have a lot of respect for Matt. I like him a lot as a person, as a player, as a leader.”

The quarterbacks’ connection makes sense given Ryan’s ties to the New England area, but the two also spent time together when the Patriots and Falcons practiced against each other during training camp in 2010.

“I got to see him up close and talk to him quite a bit,” Brady said. “Matt is a classy guy and a great quarterback.”

Brady is seeking his fifth Super Bowl title while Ryan is chasing his first ring. It might be time for them to put their friendship on hold for a couple of weeks.

