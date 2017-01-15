Tom Brady Messes With Texas, Puts Houston To Bed In Latest ‘TB Times’

Share this:

It wasn’t pretty, but the New England Patriots are on to the AFC Championship Game after their 34-16 divisional-round win Saturday night over the Houston Texans.

And, as has been the case all season long, you can read all about the Patriots’ big win in the latest “TB Times” edition.

This time, social-media guru Tom Brady tucked in an adorable-looking blue bull and put the Texans to bed.

It would appear Brady and Patriots indeed messed with Texas.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images