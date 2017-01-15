New England Patriots

Tom Brady Messes With Texas, Puts Houston To Bed In Latest ‘TB Times’

by on Sun, Jan 15, 2017 at 12:18AM
1,850

It wasn’t pretty, but the New England Patriots are on to the AFC Championship Game after their 34-16 divisional-round win Saturday night over the Houston Texans.

And, as has been the case all season long, you can read all about the Patriots’ big win in the latest “TB Times” edition.

This time, social-media guru Tom Brady tucked in an adorable-looking blue bull and put the Texans to bed.

It would appear Brady and Patriots indeed messed with Texas.

