Tom Brady Passes Dan Marino, Moves Into Fourth On NFL’s All-Time Passing List

Share this:

Tweet







Tom Brady has left another NFL legend in his rear-view mirror.

During the first quarter of Sunday’s game against the Miami Dolphins, the New England Patriots quarterback passed Dolphins legend Dan Marino to move into fourth place on the NFL’s all-time passing yards list.

On that drive, Tom Brady passes Dan Marino (61,361) for the fourth-most passing yards in NFL history. #NEvsMIA — New England Patriots (@Patriots) January 1, 2017

Brady now trails just Drew Brees (65,761 passing yards entering Sunday), Brett Favre (71,838) and Peyton Manning (71,940) on that list.

Brady operated with surgical precision throughout the first half Sunday, completing 19 of 24 passes for 161 yards and touchdowns on each of the Patriots’ first two drives. Tight end Martellus Bennett caught the first, and the second went to wide receiver Michael Floyd, who muscled his way over the goal line to score his first touchdowns in a Patriots uniform.

Thumbnail photo via Steve Mitchell/USA TODAY Sports Images