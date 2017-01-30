Tom Brady, Patriots Arrive In Houston Monday Afternoon For Super Bowl LI

Houston, the New England Patriots have landed.
The AFC champions arrived to Super Bowl LI’s host city around 4 p.m. ET on Monday. The team was led off the plane by owner Robert Kraft and president Jonathan Kraft.
There also was a Tom Brady sighting.
Defensive tackle Alan Branch decided to preserve his legs for Sunday’s game by longboarding off the plane.
The weather in Houston is expected to be in the 70’s all week, much warmer conditions than the frigid temperatures of winter in New England. While the Patriots are notorious for being well-prepared, punter Ryan Allen admitted the team might have overlooked the warm weather.
Next up for the Patriots, it’s back to the team hotel before participating in Monday night’s Super Bowl media night.
Is it Feb. 5 yet?
Thumbnail photo via Troy Taormina/USA TODAY Sports Images
