Tom Brady, Patriots Arrive In Houston Monday Afternoon For Super Bowl LI

Share this:

Tweet







Houston, the New England Patriots have landed.

The AFC champions arrived to Super Bowl LI’s host city around 4 p.m. ET on Monday. The team was led off the plane by owner Robert Kraft and president Jonathan Kraft.

Robert and Jonathan Kraft lead Patriots off team plane after early arrival at George Bush Intercontinental Airport. pic.twitter.com/63saaPrqMg — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) January 30, 2017

There also was a Tom Brady sighting.

Patriots QB Tom Brady upon arrival at George Bush Intercontinental Airport as he heads to Bus 3. pic.twitter.com/QJMtCTVf1x — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) January 30, 2017

Defensive tackle Alan Branch decided to preserve his legs for Sunday’s game by longboarding off the plane.

Patriots DT Alan Branch (6-6, 350) conserving energy for Super Bowl LI. He scooters from airplane to team buses. pic.twitter.com/daBobXM41F — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) January 30, 2017

The weather in Houston is expected to be in the 70’s all week, much warmer conditions than the frigid temperatures of winter in New England. While the Patriots are notorious for being well-prepared, punter Ryan Allen admitted the team might have overlooked the warm weather.

Upon arrival in Houston, patriot players instantly get sunburned due to zero sun exposure in NE haha #PatsNation #NELife #WhosGotSunscreen — Ryan Allen (@R_Allen86) January 30, 2017

Next up for the Patriots, it’s back to the team hotel before participating in Monday night’s Super Bowl media night.

The @Patriots team buses are loaded up & a police escort is taking them to the team hotel. #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/wwEnon7veT — Only In Boston (@OnlyInBOS) January 30, 2017

Is it Feb. 5 yet?

Thumbnail photo via Troy Taormina/USA TODAY Sports Images