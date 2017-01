Share this:

On paper, the Atlanta Falcons’ defense doesn’t look all that impressive.

The Falcons allowed 371.2 yards and 25.4 points per game during the regular season, both of which were in the bottom 10 in the league. But that doesn’t mean Super Bowl LI will be a walk in the park for Tom Brady and the New England Patriots.

