Tom Brady, Patriots Torch Steelers In Newest Edition Of ‘TB Times’

The New England Patriots are one step closer to winning the fifth Lombardi Trophy in franchise history.

The Patriots punched their ticket to Super Bowl LI with a convincing 36-17 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers in Sunday’s AFC Championship Game. Tom Brady powered the Patriots’ offense by completing 32 of 42 passes for 384 yards and three touchdowns.

In typical fashion following a Patriots victory, Brady’s Facebook wall featured the front page of the newest edition of the “TB Times.” In a not-so-subtle jab at Pittsburgh, Brady played the role of a steelworker, welding the Lamar Hunt Trophy.

If the Patriots can beat the Atlanta Falcons on Feb. 5 in Houston, we only can imagine what a Super Bowl championship edition of the “TB Times” would look like.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images