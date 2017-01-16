Tom Brady Responds To Earl Thomas, Refuses To Say Anything Bad About Him

Share this:

Tom Brady’s response to Earl Thomas (and Ray Lewis) is, well, boring. But isn’t that what you’d expect from the New England Patriots quarterback?

Brady and the Patriots are on to Pittsburgh, preparing for the AFC Championship Game against the Steelers. But a pair of Patriots adversaries had plenty to say during New England’s 34-16 win over the Houston Texans in Saturday night’s AFC divisional-round game.

Seattle Seahawks safety Earl Thomas complained on Twitter during the game that the Patriots benefit from an easy schedule. Put Brady and the Patriots in the NFC West, he said, and it might be a different story.

Tom Brady has the easiest route… put his ass in our division and see what he does!!! #salty!! — Earl Thomas (@Earl_Thomas) January 15, 2017

Brady took the high road Monday morning in an interview on WEEI’s “Kirk and Callahan Show,” instead paying Thomas a compliment and wishing him well as he recovers from a broken tibia.

“I don’t think I have ever been one to say anything negative about anybody,” he said. “That’s just not my personality. I love Earl. He is a helluva player. I wish him the best in his recovery.”

Brady also responded to former Baltimore Ravens linebacker Ray Lewis, who also lobbed criticism at Brady via tweet for the QB’s in-game complaints toward the referee, an apparent protest for a roughing the passer penalty. Brady addressed that Monday morning, too.

“We had a lot of battles with Ray on the field,” Brady said during the WEEI interview. “I would love to make sure the officials are paying close attention because if we can get one of those 15-yard penalties, those are important.”

Things won’t be as “easy” this week for Brady and the Patriots, as they welcome a red-hot Steelers team to Foxboro.

