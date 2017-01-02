Tom Brady Sounds Like He’d Be Pretty Bummed If Josh McDaniels Leaves Patriots

Share this:

Tom Brady has only improved over the last four seasons, and it’s probably no coincidence that improvement — even as he gets older — coincided with Josh McDaniels’ return to the Patriots.

Brady put the finishing touches on a masterful regular season Sunday, finishing with a 112.2 passer rating (a number he has eclipsed only once in his career). He also has 156 touchdown passes to just 37 interceptions since McDaniels began his second stint as New England’s offensive coordinator.

However, that stint soon could come to an end.

McDaniels, unsurprisingly, is generating a lot of attention from teams looking for new head coaches. According to reports, the interest is at least somewhat mutual, as McDaniels reportedly will interview with at least three teams.

If McDaniels leaves Foxboro, it will signal the break-up of the NFL’s top quarterback/coordinator combination. Brady obviously understands McDaniels has put himself in position for a new gig, but that wouldn’t make saying goodbye any easier.

“I see why there is a lot of interest and there should be because I think he’s the best in the NFL,” Brady said Monday morning on WEEI’s “Kirk & Callahan” show. “Great coaches get opportunities, and he’s fortunate to be in a position where he should get them because he’s earned it. I would hate to lose him, but I think it’s always aspirational for a coach because it’s great to lead a team, lead an organization.

“He’s been spectacular in every way for me. I could never be the player that I am without him, and he challenges me every week. I have so much confidence in him as a coach and his abilities and the way he leads our offense. He’s spectacular, and it would be tough to lose him. We certainly aren’t going to lose him in the next two weeks.

“Like I said, I hope he doesn’t (leave) for my own personal sake, but I can understand all those reasons why these other teams would want him to lead their organization.”

The communication between Brady and McDaniels isn’t put on hold when the two leave the building, either, as Brady says they talk “every day, multiple times” and are “talking football all week.”

Brady added: “We’re in constant communication about all those things. It’s daily and multiple times a day. He loves football, and I love football. We have a lot in common in that sense.”

It’s unlikely that Brady’s play would drop off much should McDaniels leave, but the QB’s words certainly stress the coach’s importance to the Patriots.

Thumbnail photo via Matthew Emmons/USA TODAY Sports Images