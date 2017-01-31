Tom Brady Still Hungry In Seventh Super Bowl: ‘I Don’t See Any End In Sight’

Share this:

Tom Brady is 39 years old. In fact, Super Bowl LI will be the New England Patriots quarterback’s last game before his 40th birthday in August.

Brady, despite being in his 17th NFL season and getting ready for his seventh Super Bowl appearance Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons, doesn’t see his career ending anytime soon.

“As long as I’m willing to make the commitment to taking good care of myself,” Brady said Monday night during Super Bowl Opening Night at Minute Maid Park in Houston, as seen on FOX Sports 1.

“I’ve got a good routine. It’s gotten better as the years have gone on. … It’s nice to feel better as the season goes. To feel better, to be an older player and have the mental experience and then to also feel great physically, I think it’s a great benefit to me.

“Hopefully I can keep going. I don’t see any end in sight.”

Brady threw for 3,554 yards with 28 touchdowns and two interceptions in 12 games during the regular season. His performance against the Pittsburgh Steelers in last week’s AFC Championship Game — 384 passing yards, three touchdowns, zero interceptions — was one of the best of his playoff career.

The Patriots have a quality backup quarterback in Jimmy Garoppolo, who’s proven he’s ready for a starting job. But with Brady playing so well at age 39 and showing no signs of slowing down, it doesn’t make much sense for the Patriots to play anyone else at QB for the foreseeable future.

