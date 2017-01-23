Tom Brady Was Up At 1:30 a.m. Studying The Falcons For Super Bowl LI

Share this:

FOXBORO, Mass. — Tom Brady couldn’t wait until he got to Gillette Stadium on Monday to turn the page to the Atlanta Falcons.

The Patriots quarterback revealed on WEEI’s “Kirk & Callahan” that he took a glance at the Falcons’ roster in the middle of the night after New England beat the Pittsburgh Steelers 34-18 in the AFC Championship Game to advance to Super Bowl LI. Brady was asked if he had studied the Falcons film yet.

“No, I was kind of just looking at their depth chart at about 1:30 in the morning,” Brady said.

Brady, who was up at 6:30 a.m. to join WEEI, isn’t completely in the dark about the Falcons’ success.

“It’ll be a big test,” Brady said. “They’re playing great, and Matt (Ryan) has had an incredible year. And I think their offense, what they did yesterday, in the first quarter I was paying attention, it looked like they were on fire.”

Brady will need to throw on his fancy Under Armour pajamas to catch up on his sleep in the two weeks leading up to the Super Bowl.

