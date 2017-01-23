Tom Brady Wears Massive Coat On Patriots’ Sideline, Puts Twitter In Stitches

FOXBORO, Mass. — Fashion icon Tom Brady is making headlines again for his bold choice of clothing.
We’re talking, of course, about the huge coat Brady wore on the New England Patriots’ sideline Sunday during their AFC Championship Game matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers.
It’s not uncommon for NFL players — especially quarterbacks — to wear oversized coats that cover their shoulder pads to stay warm during cold-weather games. But for some reason, CBS’ screenshot of Brady all bundled up in his massive coat tickled the Internet’s fancy, and Twitter had a field day.
Naturally, a few Deflategate jokes were thrown in the mix.
The Internet was just getting started, though.
Apparently Brady’s funny-looking wrap served him well, though: The Patriots quarterback threw for 222 yards and two touchdowns — both to Chris Hogan — in the first half alone to give New England an early lead.
Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images
