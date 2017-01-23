Tom Brady Wears Massive Coat On Patriots’ Sideline, Puts Twitter In Stitches

Share this:

FOXBORO, Mass. — Fashion icon Tom Brady is making headlines again for his bold choice of clothing.

We’re talking, of course, about the huge coat Brady wore on the New England Patriots’ sideline Sunday during their AFC Championship Game matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Tom Brady's coat is the greatest pic.twitter.com/3eQwpgJLtG — CJ Fogler (@cjzero) January 23, 2017

It’s not uncommon for NFL players — especially quarterbacks — to wear oversized coats that cover their shoulder pads to stay warm during cold-weather games. But for some reason, CBS’ screenshot of Brady all bundled up in his massive coat tickled the Internet’s fancy, and Twitter had a field day.

Naturally, a few Deflategate jokes were thrown in the mix.

"we're not sure how they got the deflated footballs onto the field without being noticed" pic.twitter.com/6bcI64kYGl — ryan van bibber (@justRVB) January 23, 2017

The Internet was just getting started, though.

Who wore it better? pic.twitter.com/ZTbbZh7IkH — 120 Sports (@120Sports) January 23, 2017

YES HELLO ONE TICKET TO FAST 8 PLEASE THIS IS MY BODY AND NOT SEVERAL PEOPLE HIDING https://t.co/fzaihErqm8 — Ryan Nanni (@celebrityhottub) January 23, 2017

Tfw ur trying to sneak a bottle of Jack past security pic.twitter.com/pvXzxJNPSP — Bobby Big Wheel (@BobbyBigWheel) January 23, 2017

Apparently Brady’s funny-looking wrap served him well, though: The Patriots quarterback threw for 222 yards and two touchdowns — both to Chris Hogan — in the first half alone to give New England an early lead.

