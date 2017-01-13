Tom Brady’s Bruce Lee-Inspired Playoff Hype Video Is Downright Spine-Tingling

Share this:

The New England Patriots’ quest for Super Bowl glory begins Saturday against the Houston Texans, and — surprise! — Tom Brady is pretty fired up.

The Patriots quarterback relayed that enthusiasm to fans Friday via his newfangled Instagram account, posting a hype video that, if you have a pulse, should make you want to run through a wall ahead of New England’s 8:15 p.m. ET divisional-round game at Gillette Stadium.

Be water my friend A video posted by Tom Brady (@tombrady) on Jan 13, 2017 at 8:05am PST

Can we just move kickoff up to Friday?

Brady takes inspiration from actor and martial artist Bruce Lee, mixing Patriots highlights with Lee’s iconic “Be water, my friend” quote. And no matter how many points Brady and Co. are favored by (right now, it’s a lot), this pump-up video has us amped up for some playoff football.

Let the games begin.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images