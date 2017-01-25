Tom Brady’s ESPN The Magazine Super Bowl Preview Cover Is A Little Bit Ironic

Share this:

Tweet







Love ’em or hate ’em, ESPN really knows how to get the most out of a story.

New England Patriots fans have spent the last two years lambasting the Worldwide Leader in Sports for its coverage of the “Deflategate” saga. Patriots fans not only blame ESPN for (incorrectly) giving the story legs but also for prolonging the story with either sketchy reporting (alternative facts, at best?) or loud opinions.

So Patriots fans likely will get a kick out of the upcoming cover of ESPN the Magazine’s Super Bowl LI preview which features Brady with the headline “Brady’s Revenge.”

One would assume the “revenge” is in reference to Brady and the Patriots looking for retribution on the NFL and especially Roger Goodell for the lengthy off-field battle that ultimately ended with Brady serving a four-game suspension.

The irony, of course, is there are plenty of Patriots fans who wouldn’t mind seeing Brady and the Patriots get a little revenge on ESPN, too. Whether Brady and the Patriots truly care about what ESPN’s done in the last two years, we might never know, but fans certainly crave that revenge, as we’ve already seen on more than one occasion.

According to ESPN, this particular issue will include an essay from Kevin Van Valkenburg on “how fans should think about quarterback Tom Brady’s polarizing legacy,” a story on “what it means to love, and hate, Tom Brady.”

Thumbnail photo via James Lang/USA TODAY Sports

Cover photo via ESPN Media Zone