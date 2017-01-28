Tom Brady’s Father Sounds Off On Roger Goodell For Role In Deflategate

Share this:

Leading up to Super Bowl LI, Tom Brady has elected not to comment on Roger Goodell, but the same can’t be said for Brady’s father.

As a result of the NFL’s handling of Deflategate, Tom Brady Sr. clearly is not a fan of the NFL commissioner, as he expressed in an interview with KRON 4 in San Francisco.

“For what the league did to him (Tom Brady) and what Roger Goodell constantly lied about is beyond reprehensible as far as I’m concerned,” Brady Sr. told KRON 4.

Brady Sr. didn’t stop there. The father of the New England Patriots quarterback believes his son was the victim of an unfounded investigation led by Goodell.

“He (Goodell) went on a witch hunt and went in way over his head and had to lie his way out in numerous ways, and the reality is that Tommy never got suspended for deflating footballs,” Brady Sr. said. “He got suspended because the court said that he could, Roger Goodell could do anything he wanted to do to any player for any reason whatsoever. That’s what happened. The NFL admitted they had no evidence on him.”

If the Patriots win Super Bowl LI, Brady and Goodell would inevitably cross paths during the handing off of the Lombardi Trophy. Despite their history and potential awkwardness, the NFL commissioner said on “The Herd with Colin Cowherd” on Wednesday that it would “be an honor” to pass off the trophy to the Patriots quarterback. Brady Sr. is glad Goodell thinks that way, but ultimately he believes that he shouldn’t even be on the same stage as his son.

“It should be an honor because somebody that has Roger Goodell’s ethics doesn’t belong on any stage that Tom Brady is on,” Brady Sr. said.

