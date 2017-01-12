Tom Brady’s Focus Unsurprisingly Is On Patriots’ Goals, Not Awards Like MVP

Share this:

FOXBORO, Mass. — Tom Brady will let New England Patriots fans state his case for MVP. The Patriots quarterback’s full attention is focused on winning in the postseason.

Brady was asked Thursday if he ever pays attention to the debates surrounding individual awards. Brady played just 12 games this season after being suspended four games for Deflategate, but he’s still in the MVP race after completing 67.4 percent of his passes for 3,554 yards with 28 touchdowns and just two interceptions.

“I think for us it’s about what this team can accomplish, and certainly not — those are very nice things to have, to win a certain award, but I think for me, the most important thing has always been what our team can achieve and our goals are still ahead of us,” Brady said. “That’s where my attention has been focused.”

The Patriots play the Houston Texans on Saturday in the divisional round of the playoffs at Gillette Stadium. It would be just as unsurprising as Brady’s answer about individual awards if Patriots fans chant M-V-P at their quarterback Saturday night.

Thumbnail photo via Steve Mitchell/USA TODAY Sports Images