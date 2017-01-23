Tom Brady’s Patriots Playoff Win Total Better Than Nearly All NFL Teams

Share this:

Tom Brady’s case as the greatest quarterback in NFL history was bolstered Sunday when his New England Patriots beat the Pittsburgh Steelers in the AFC Championship Game to reach a record ninth Super Bowl in team history (Brady’s seventh).

His career postseason record is 24-9, placing him No. 1 all-time in playoff wins by a quarterback and No. 3 on best playoff win percentage (.727) since the AFL-NFL merger in 1970.

If that isn’t impressive enough, Brady’s 24 postseason victories are more than every team except four since the merger.

Only the Pittsburgh Steelers (36), Dallas Cowboys (33), San Francisco 49ers (30) and the Patriots (30) have more wins than Brady himself. The Patriots were 6-9 all-time in the playoffs before Brady was drafted in 2000.

Brady’s win over the Steelers moved him ahead of the Denver Broncos, who have 23 postseason victories in their history.

Brady will become the only quarterback ever to win five Super Bowl titles if he beats the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI on Feb. 5 in Houston. Green Bay Packers legend Bart Starr won five NFL championships before the 1970 merger.

