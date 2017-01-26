Tom Brady’s Son, Jack, Apparently Doesn’t Want To Play Football Like Dad

Share this:

It sounds like Tom Brady’s son, Jack, is down to play football … just not American football.

Actress Bridget Moynahan, who is Jack’s mother, stopped by “LIVE with Kelly” this week and talked about her new husband and her son, among other things, at which point she revealed that Brady’s oldest offspring isn’t eyeing a career in the NFL. Instead, the 9-year-old is more focused on soccer.

“I think right now he wants to be a professional soccer player,” Moynahan said, acknowledging that it doesn’t seem like Jack wants to get into acting, either. “Though after the Olympics, he’s like, ‘I think I’m gonna win a gold in swimming.’ Then it was Michael Phelps, so I think he just likes awards.”

Well, Brady knows a thing or two about accolades, as he’ll be gunning for his fifth Super Bowl ring next Sunday when the New England Patriots face the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI. So while Jack might not want to follow in his father’s exact footsteps, here’s to hoping he enjoys similar success in whatever profession he pursues.

Thumbnail photo via James Lang/USA TODAY Sports Images