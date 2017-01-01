Tony Romo Throws Touchdown Pass On His First Cowboys Drive Of Season

Share this:

He’s back.

Tony Romo saw his first game action of the season Sunday during the Dallas Cowboys’ matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles. Romo made the most of his playing time, throwing a touchdown pass to Terrance Williams on his first drive of the campaign.

Romo’s time on the field was short-lived, though, as the Cowboys put Mark Sanchez in at quarterback on the next drive. Sunday’s performance leaves Romo’s season stats at 3-for-4 on passing attempts with 29 yards and one touchdown.

As Dallas is set to embark on the postseason as the NFC’s No. 1 seed, it will have a security blanket on the bench. Not many teams have the luxury of having a four-time Pro Bowler as their backup quarterback.

