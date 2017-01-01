Tony Romo Throws Touchdown Pass On His First Cowboys Drive Of Season

He’s back.
Tony Romo saw his first game action of the season Sunday during the Dallas Cowboys’ matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles. Romo made the most of his playing time, throwing a touchdown pass to Terrance Williams on his first drive of the campaign.
Romo’s time on the field was short-lived, though, as the Cowboys put Mark Sanchez in at quarterback on the next drive. Sunday’s performance leaves Romo’s season stats at 3-for-4 on passing attempts with 29 yards and one touchdown.
As Dallas is set to embark on the postseason as the NFC’s No. 1 seed, it will have a security blanket on the bench. Not many teams have the luxury of having a four-time Pro Bowler as their backup quarterback.
