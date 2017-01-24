Tony Romo To Broncos? Rumors Swirl After QB Spotted With John Elway

Share this:

Tweet







Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo and Denver Broncos general manager John Elway were spotted rubbing elbows over the weekend, as Busted Coverage points out. You know what that means.

In reality, it might mean nothing more than two high-profile NFL stars were at the same place at the same time celebrating the same cause. But that possibility isn’t fun, and thankfully, we have the internet to remind us that Romo’s days in Dallas could be numbered and that Denver could use a quarterback.

Tony Romo with John Elway at House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy's victory party (photo from @glennstearns): pic.twitter.com/sZRdlb9Vfj — Brandon George (@DMN_George) January 23, 2017

Dak Prescott, who’s coming off an impressive rookie season, has emerged as the Cowboys’ quarterback of both the present and future. Thus, Dallas could cut ties with Romo, either by releasing him or trading him, and Denver seems like a logical potential landing spot with second-year quarterback Trevor Siemian failing to lead the Broncos to the playoffs this season and 2016 first-round draft pick Paxton Lynch being an unknown quantity going into the offseason.

Of course, this is all speculation. But it’s hard to avoid speculating when Romo is partying it up with the Broncos’ GM amid the chatter like he did this past weekend in Washington D.C.

H/t to Busted Coverage

Thumbnail photo via Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports Images