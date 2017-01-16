Tornado Warning Forces Cowboys-Packers Fans, Players To Remain In AT&T Stadium

Share this:

Bad weather forced the Pittsburgh Steelers and Kansas City Chiefs to delay their divisional round playoff game by about seven hours Sunday, and that wasn’t the only NFL game mother nature impacted this weekend.

Everyone was advised to stay inside AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, after the Dallas Cowboys lost to the Green Bay Packers 34-31. A tornado warning was issued for the area, and the poor weather conditions have left many people without power.

Due to tornado warnings, teams, fans, reporters & staff have all been told to stay at AT&T stadium following the Packers' win. (📸 @HelmanDC) pic.twitter.com/eXMDfZNZE4 — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) January 16, 2017

Dak and Zeke chilling like the rest of us while tornado threat continues pic.twitter.com/vbAK3tYEpK — Jane Slater (@SlaterNFL) January 16, 2017

The Weather Channel is reporting precipitation, possible severe storms and wins ranging from 20 to 30 mph in the Arlington area Sunday night. Texas also is dealing with the ice storm that is going through the midwest region of the nation Sunday.

Thumbnail photo via Kevin Jairaj/USA TODAY Sports Images