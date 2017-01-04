Tottenham Vs. Chelsea Live Stream: Watch Premier League Game Online

Share this:

Chelsea FC is 90 minutes away from making history.

The Blues will visit Tottenham Hotspur on Wednesday at White Hart Lane in the first major Premier League clash of 2016. Chelsea can extend its lead in the Premier League standings and set a new English soccer record for consecutive wins in a single season (14) if it defeats its bitter rival.

Kyle Walker and Jan Vertonghen missed Tottenham’s win over Watford on Sunday due to suspension but the duo should return to the starting lineup.

Tottenham is unbeaten at home in nine games so far this season. Either Chelsea’s streak, or Tottenham’s home comforts will give way.

Prediction: 1-1 draw

Here’s how to watch Tottenham vs. Chelsea online.

When: Wednesday, Jan. 4, at 3 p.m. ET

Live Stream: NBC Sports Live Extra

Thumbnail photo via YouTube/NBC Sports