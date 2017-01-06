Toyota Reveals Concept Vehicle With Remarkable Artificial Intelligence

Share this:

Depending on where you live, driving can be a pretty unfriendly experience. But Toyota’s new concept vehicle aims to change that by making the vehicle — not the driver — more friendly.

Toyota revealed its futuristic vehicle, the “Concept-i” on Wednesday at the 2017 Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas. Toyota says the vehicle carries an artificial intelligence, called “Yui,” that builds relationships with its driver and surroundings.

The vehicle aims to form a very human connection between “Yui” and the driver. The car even can wink at you, according to IGN.

The futuristic vehicle has some pretty amazing capabilities.

The “Concept-i” has the ability to drive both manually and autonomously, and processes visual stimuli and driver responses to determine which driving method is appropriate at a given time.

The “Yui” AI is integrated into virtually every facet of the vehicle, avoiding a central screen in order to precisely communicate where attention is needed. Aside from greeting passengers as they approach the vehicle, “Yui” can warn trailing drivers about various hazards, and when the vehicle is turning.

Let’s hope it isn’t long before this vehicle moves on from the concept stage.

