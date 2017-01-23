Travis Kelce Jokingly Writes Check For $25K Fine, Stands By Criticism Of Referee

Share this:

Tweet







Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce certainly spoke his mind following the Chiefs 18-16 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers in the AFC divisional round.

Late in the Jan. 15 contest, a holding penalty on Chiefs left tackle Eric Fisher thwarted a game-tying 2-point conversion, a call Kelce did not agree with. In the locker room after the game, Kelce sounded off on head official Carl Cheffers saying “Ref No. 51 (Cheffers) shouldn’t even be able to wear a zebra jersey ever again. He shouldn’t even be able to work at f—ing Foot Locker.”

Kelce was fined a total of $21,615 for his actions, but the punishment didn’t seem to faze the two-time Pro-Bowl selection. Appearing on ESPN’s “NFL Countdown” on Sunday, Kelce said he stands by the comments he made about Cheffers and then proceeded to jokingly write out a check for $25,000.

While it’s evident that Kelce doesn’t view Cheffers as a good referee, the same cannot be said about the NFL. It’s reported that Cheffers will be the head official for Super Bowl LI on Feb. 5 in Houston.

Thumbnail photo via Jay Biggerstaff/USA TODAY Sports Images