Travis Pastrana Can Drift Just About Anything, Including A Motorhome

by on Mon, Jan 9, 2017 at 4:20PM
There’s just about nothing Travis Pastrana does that surprises us anymore. This is a guy who jumped out of a plane shirtless and without a parachute, after all.

While most people wouldn’t feel comfortable driving down a snowy hill with a subcompact, Pastrana decided to tackle one with huge motorhome.

Probably should have left the motorhome at the top of the hill until I plowed the road 😂👍 #noworries @nitrocircus

By all accounts, Pastrana is a great role model, but a lot of what he does certainly deserves the “don’t try this at home” disclaimer. And although he doesn’t specify whether this was an accident or a stunt, it’s probably safe to assume it was intentional.

No word yet on if Pastrana or his colleagues at Nitro Circus will be sending RVs over Big Air jumps anytime soon.

