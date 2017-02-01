Troy Aikman Explains Why Patriots’ Aura Might Be Falcons’ Biggest Issue In Super Bowl

Share this:

Tweet







HOUSTON — Troy Aikman will be in the FOX booth Sunday night, calling Super Bowl LI between the New England Patriots and Atlanta Falcons, and he knows he’ll see a special glow off coach Bill Belichick and Co.

“There is an element, when you’re playing the Patriots, with past successes, because of the aura of their organization and Bill Belichick and how masterful he is, I don’t know how many points that’s worth, but it’s worth something,” Aikman, a Pro Football Hall of Famer who owns three Super Bowl rings, told reporters Tuesday. “It definitely is worth something.

“So I think for the Falcons, or really any team that’s playing the Patriots, just getting over that part of it is maybe the biggest challenge they’ll have.”

Watch the video above to hear more from Aikman during his availability with reporters.

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images