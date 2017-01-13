Tuukka Rask Likely Won’t Return After Shot Hits Him High Near Neck

Share this:

UPDATE (9:20 p.m. ET): The Boston Bruins provided an update on goalie Tuukka Rask’s status after he was hit up high by a Nashville Predators shot.

UPDATE: Tuukka Rask is being evaluated and will likely not return. — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) January 13, 2017

ORIGINAL STORY: Tuukka Rask’s start Thursday night was over before the end of the first period of the Boston Bruins’ game in Nashville against the Predators.

The Bruins goalie had to leave the game after being hit up high near the neck area on a Predators’ shot on goal with 7:11 remaining in the frame.

You can see the scary-looking play in the video below.

Tuukka Rask leaves the game after taking a snapshot to the neck/collarbone pic.twitter.com/Xn1uwog1M5 — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) January 13, 2017

Rask skated off the ice with B’s athletic trainer Don DelNegro and immediately went down the tunnel.

Bruins backup goalie Zane McIntyre took over in net.

Thumbnail photo via Jeff Curry/USA TODAY Sports Images