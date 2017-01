Share this:

Tweet







The Boston Bruins lost a tough one in Nashville on Thursday night, but the bigger concern was the status of goalie Tuukka Rask.

Rask was forced to leave the game in the first period after taking a puck to the neck. However, he returned to practice Friday and said it wasn’t as bad as it looked.

To hear more from Rask, as well as head coach Claude Julien, check out the clip above from “NESN Sports Today,” presented by People’s United Bank.